Anambra govt denies Gov Obiano, wife infected with COVID-19

The Anambra State government has denied reports making the rounds that Governor Willie Obiano and his wife, Ebelechukwu have both contracted the dreaded COVID-19 disease.

The report which claimed that Obiano and his were infected with the virus after the wife of the Chief of Staff to the Governor; Mr Primus Odili who came from US to celebrate the Yuletide visited them was refuted in a statement issued on Thursday by Mr Chike Okoli, Special Adviser to Governor Obiano.

Okoli in the statement said that the rumours were false as Odili’s wife is neither positive for the virus, nor the governor and his wife as the report which has been making the round claims.

He also urged the public in the statement to disregard a recent viral post that there has been a coronavirus scare in government house describing the post as not only infantile but the height of mischief.

Mr Okoli said; “This is trash and cheap blackmail against perceived opponents, with the majority of them not worthy of any response.

“The recent viral post that there has been a coronavirus scare in government house is not only infantile but the height of mischief, obviously driven by envy and jealousy.

“For the records, there’s no such scare in the government house; least of all, being triggered by the wife of the COS. The Governor is 100% fine and going about his administrative duties diligently while observing the world recommended wearing of face mask, sanitizing and social distancing.

“The post is therefore part of the evil machinations of those, who, for reasons best known to them, are envious and jealous of the young man, Primus, his track records and his wife, whose only offense is that she visits her husband from time to time from America.”

Okoli continued, “Primus and his wife are hale and hearty. The wife is safely back to the United States and doing her work, while our governor is safely doing his work here.”

