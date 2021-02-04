Anambra govt deploys new strategy to reduce COVID-19 death rate

The government of Anambra State has introduced an intervention strategy for early intervention and handling of patients who have contracted COVID-19 to ensure low death rate arising from the virus.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, who said that the State has evolved the COVID-19 chain of survival strategy to stem the spread of the disease.

According to Dr Okpala who issued the statement during the opening of a two-day training for private healthcare providers in Awka, the number of deaths recorded so far in the state could be attributed to the late presentation of cases by patients and diagnoses by health personnel.

He thus advocated the need for early intervention strategy adding that private healthcare providers, “who are closer to the people, should be the first point of call for any patient.”

“They have the power to give medical advice and save more patients if they do the right thing,” the commissioner said.

Dr Okpala said that about 10,000 tests were conducted between December 7 and January 31, with 1,053 positive cases and 19 deaths.

“But we can record low cases and no death if we can do the right thing and adopt the state’s COVID-19 chain of survival strategy, which is about compliance with safety protocols.

“It is also about early recognition of symptoms, early identification with the system, early diagnosis, and initiation of treatment by healthcare personnel, early contact tracing, early notification of results, and initial treatment.

“The state has invested so many resources to contain the spread of COVID-19 but the major problem has been the lack of compliance.

“People and even some doctors will be treating malaria or typhoid and refuse to call for COVID-19 test until the patient starts experiencing shortness of breath or hypoxia.

“At that point, it might be difficult to handle such a case.

“We are training the private healthcare providers so we can have a unified practice in the handling of the pandemic and ensure early treatment because delay is dangerous,” he added.

