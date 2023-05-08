Anambra govt dismisses report on planned shutdown of newspaper

The Anambra State government has dismissed as unfounded a report on the planned sale of the Anambra Newspapers and Printing Company (ANPC), publishers of the state-owned National Light Newspapers.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr. Paul Nwosu, made the clarification in a statement issued on Monday in Awka.

He was reacting to a report claiming that the state government had prepared disengagement letters for at least 100 staff of the organisation without their knowledge.

But Nwosu dismissed the information as outright falsehood, saying no conclusion had been reached on the matter.

He said: “The contentious write-up claimed that the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, has finished writing a letter to close ANPC.

“The publication further stated that once Governor Chukwuma Soludo signs the letters, the organisation will be closed for good.

“This is not true.

“The issue of National Light is still being intensively considered by the EXCO and as soon as there is a firm decision, the news will be formally made public, but not through a grapevine or a mole.”

