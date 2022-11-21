Anambra govt gives Obi, Tinubu, Atiku, others deadline to pay debts or have posters pulled down

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has given the presidential candidates of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a two-weeks deadline to clear advert debts of posters and billboards in the state, or have them pulled down.

In the warning which was given via a statement issued by the Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency, (ANSAA), on Sunday, the government also warned other candidates and parties who have not paid their debts to do so within the same time frame.

The ANSAA statement which was signed by its CEO, Tony Odili Ujubuonu, warned that the agency would bring down billboards and posters of political parties and candidates owing the agency as it will begin the enforcement of the order from December 5, 2022

“Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency through a letter dated 14th November, 2022, urged all Out-Of-Home advertising practitioners in the state to revalidate and register all their billboards,” the statement reads.

“According to a letter addressed to both OAAN and registered Non OAAN practitioners, the agency has taken major steps towards sanitizing outdoor advertising practice in the state through ban on individuals, clients and government agencies ownership of billboards in the state.

“Having done this, the agency expected maximum cooperation from the practitioners in terms of registering their billboards and payment of campaigns but are yet to get such.

“As a result of the above, the agency has directed all billboard owners to provide the information required to register each billboard and also pay up for any campaign on them.

‘Through this release, the entire political party candidates for the upcoming general elections are urged to make sure those handling their campaigns have made payments to the government to avoid ANSAA defacing their campaign materials.

“The agency has also given a two-week grace to make such payments or face a legal enforcement. This lasts between 14th November to 5th of December.

‘It’s the wish of the Agency that by the 5th of December, 2022, all billboards in the state must have been duly registered and paid for, as legal enforcement starts immediately.”

