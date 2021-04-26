Anambra govt imposes curfew on six communities over violence | Ripples Nigeria

Anambra State government on Monday imposed a curfew on six communities in the state following the killing of nine people during violence in the areas.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, who disclosed this in a statement, listed the affected communities as Igbariam, Aguleri, Umueri, Nteje, Awkuzu and Umunya.

He added that the curfew would be in place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. daily.

The SSG urged the residents of the state to obey the curfew order, saying security agents had been directed to ensure full compliance with the order.

Unknown gunmen had at the weekend killed nine persons during an attack on a residence in Awkuzu.

