Anambra govt kicks off tax drive, to recoup N513bn

In adherence to the mandate of Governor Charles Soludo, the Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS) revealed it will commence enforcement of collection of all outstanding tax bills in the state from April 1.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Richard Madiebo, the new Chairman of AIRS, signed by Mrs Sylvia Tochukwu-Ngige, Deputy Director/Head, Taxpayer Education and Enlightenment Team, in Awka.

Madiebo said that the enforcement would include social bills, including signages and waste management.

The immediate past Chairman of AIRS, Dr David Nzekwu, had disclosed that the state government had an outstanding bill of N513.9 billion payable by no fewer than 2.1 million taxpayers.

Nzekwu said this amount was captured in its database under the Anambra Social Service Identity (ANSSID) number.

“We have generated a total collectible bill of N513.9 billion as of January 2022 against 2.1 million taxpayers in the state.

”This means that if my successor can ensure payment of this bill by indebted individuals, and they begin to make payment, the government will have a lot of money,” the former chairman had said.

In his statement, Madiebo urged Anambra residents to check the ANSSID portal for their status in order to ensure the appropriate tax filings.

“The enforcement team from AIRS will be enforcing payment of taxes and levies, including Business Premises Permit, Waste Management (ASWAMA), Signage (ANSAA), and fire service compliance.

“Anambra residents are advised by this announcement to check their ANSSID status to confirm if they have paid.

“They can visit any commercial bank of their choice using their ANSSID number to pay,” Madiebo said.

He advised payers not to leave the pay-point with evidence of payment alone, but to ensure confirmation that the money had dropped into Anambra Government’s account.

“Be a partner in the development that Gov. Charles Soludo is bringing to us, please, pay your tax,” the AIRS boss urged residents.

