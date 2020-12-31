Anambra govt orders schools to reopen January 18

The Anambra State government on Thursday ordered schools in the state to reopen on January 18, 2021 for the 2020/2021 academic session.

The state’s Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, said the change in date followed a directive by Governor Willie Obiano.

The state government had earlier ordered the schools to resume on January 11.

Omenugha said no student or teacher would be allowed into any school compound without a facemask.

She said: “The ministry wishes to reiterate that the earlier directives on guidelines for the resumption of schools subsist and must be followed strictly.

“Consequently, all schools are once again directed to observe all the COVID-19 prevention protocols as stipulated in the guidelines.

READ ALSO: Anambra govt bans night club activities to stem rising COVID-19 cases

”Note that no child or teacher is to be allowed into the school compound without the face mask. School infirmaries are requested to rise to their responsibilities of ensuring regular temperature check of all entrants into the school compound, among others.

“For the avoidance of doubt, schools are advised to refer to the earlier circulated guidelines for the resumption of schools. All should be guided accordingly.

“Please help the education family and the state government to keep the second wave of COVID-19 away from our schools.”

Join the conversation

Opinions