Anambra govt places N20m bounty on Akunyili’s killers

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, on Wednesday promised a N20 million cash reward for anyone with useful information that would lead to the arrest of the suspected killers of Dr. Chike Akunyili, the widower of the former Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Dora Akunyili.

Akunyili was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Anambra on Tuesday.

He was returning from Enugu where he took part in an event held in honour of his late wife when the hoodlums struck.

Obiano, made the promise in a statement issued on Wednesday in Awka.

The governor also charged the security agencies to ensure a speedy and thorough investigation into the matter.

He said: “To reinforce our commitment and seriousness on this issue, I on behalf of the state government wish to announce a N20,000,000 reward for any useful information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators of these heinous attacks on our state. The people behind this must be unmasked and brought to book.

“I urge citizens to report to us anybody bearing firearm who is not a security or vigilante personnel, so we can deal with this monster, once and for all.

“I wish to most heartily condole with the families of all those who have lost their loved ones in the course of these senseless attacks.

“I promise you that we will leave no stone unturned in getting justice for them. May their souls rest in peace.

“Finally, I urge all citizens of the state to unite in this fight against all forms of terror, intimidation, and tyranny.

“We will not succumb to invaders as I am convinced that no Anambra son will indulge in this kind of heartlessness.

“I warn all those promoting and participating in these violent attacks to leave our state or pay a high price as we will definitely catch up with them.

“Since last weekend, some armed persons have unleashed terror with sporadic attacks on innocent citizens in various parts of the state.

“These attacks and accompanying deaths cannot be justified and must stop now.

“I have therefore conducted an extensive security meeting and have directed all security agencies to step up and confront this monster ravaging our land.”

