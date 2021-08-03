Anambra govt, Police move to render IPOB’s stay-at-home order ineffective

The Anambra State Government and the state’s Police Command have initiated moves to ensure that the sit-at-home order issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is of no effect.

And in order to forestall any breakdown in law and order, state and the Police have pledged to institute measures to ensure that the residents of the state would not be intimidated by any person or group.

This pledge came as a sequel to the sit-at-home threat issued by the IPOB.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the IPOB declared what it called ‘Ghost Monday’ in the South-East, starting from August 9.

The group is aiming to pressure the Federal Government towards releasing its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, currently in the detention of the Department of State Services.

However, in his statement on Monday, the Anambra state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, said: “We won’t disclose our plans in the media, but I want to assure you that we have big plans to ensure that our people are free from any form of intimidation.”

In the same vein, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, affirmed that the Command was committed to the protection of the people of the state.

