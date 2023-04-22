News
Anambra govt seeks to establish ‘missing persons’ database, bureau
The creation of a missing persons bureau has gotten approval from the Anambra State government.
The decision was made at the State Executive Council meeting, according to a statement released on Saturday by the commissioner of information, Paul Nwosu.
He stated that the Ministry of Justice would house the bureau.
He claimed that one of the ways the Truth, Justice, and Peace Commission’s recommendations were fulfilled was by creating the bureau.
On February 17, the Commission, which included Professor Chidi Odinkalu as chairman, Professor Sylvia Ifemeje as commissioner of justice, and Professor Bianca Ojukwu as secretary, delivered its final report to Governor Chukwuma Soludo.
Read also:‘I see him at national or international level,’ Obasanjo speaks on opposition to Soludo’s guber ambition
The commissioner said part of the mandate of the bureau was to trace cases of missing persons and come up with the needed database to support Police investigations and eventual prosecution of suspects.
The committee was established on June 23, 2022, by Soludo in response to agitations that caused deaths and property damage in the state and the South-East area.
The committee’s goal is to find a restorative justice approach for truth-telling or actual facts as well as for the healing of violent crime victims.
Additionally, it would be responsible for handling the compensation of victims for specific losses and their rehabilitation to enable the restoration of peace and justice as well as the encouragement of state development.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...