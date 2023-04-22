Anambra govt seeks to establish ‘missing persons’ database, bureau

The creation of a missing persons bureau has gotten approval from the Anambra State government.

The decision was made at the State Executive Council meeting, according to a statement released on Saturday by the commissioner of information, Paul Nwosu.

He stated that the Ministry of Justice would house the bureau.

He claimed that one of the ways the Truth, Justice, and Peace Commission’s recommendations were fulfilled was by creating the bureau.

On February 17, the Commission, which included Professor Chidi Odinkalu as chairman, Professor Sylvia Ifemeje as commissioner of justice, and Professor Bianca Ojukwu as secretary, delivered its final report to Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

The commissioner said part of the mandate of the bureau was to trace cases of missing persons and come up with the needed database to support Police investigations and eventual prosecution of suspects.

The committee was established on June 23, 2022, by Soludo in response to agitations that caused deaths and property damage in the state and the South-East area.

The committee’s goal is to find a restorative justice approach for truth-telling or actual facts as well as for the healing of violent crime victims.

Additionally, it would be responsible for handling the compensation of victims for specific losses and their rehabilitation to enable the restoration of peace and justice as well as the encouragement of state development.

