News
Anambra govt shuts down casinos, gaming centres
The Anambra State government has ordered the immediate closure of all casinos and gaming centres in the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Donatus Onyenji, his Homeland Affairs counterpart, Chikodi Angra and Chairman, Anambra State Internal Revenue Service; Richard Madiebo, gave the directive in a joint statement on Friday in Awka.
The directive followed alleged fraudulent and criminal activities observed in their operations.
The statement read: “The state government received a worrisome number of petitions pertaining the manipulation of casino machines and non-transparency in payment for winnings.
“The allegations amounted to serious abuse of global best practices in the industry. This fraudulent practice will not be allowed to thrive under the watch of Prof Chukwuma Soludo’s administration and therefore must be dealt with immediately.
“Consequently, the Anambra State government hereby directs operators of casino games in hotels, restaurants and bars to suspend all gaming and casino operations with immediate effect pending the conclusion of investigations.”
