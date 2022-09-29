Anambra govt suspends tricycle, shuttle bus unions over insecurity

The Anambra State government has suspended the tricycle and shuttle bus unions in a bid to check the rising security breaches in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Chief Paul Nwosu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Awka.

He said the government’s action followed the indictment of the unions’ members in the breakdown of law and order in the state.

He stressed that the leadership tussles in the unions were among the major causes of conflicts in the state.

Nwosu said: “In the light of the above, and in order to forestall a total breakdown of law and order, the state government hereby suspends all tricycle and shuttle bus unions with immediate effect for six months.

“The suspension will remain until the investigations and harmonisation of the unions are completed.”

