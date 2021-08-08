Anambra govt threatens workers over IPOB sit-at-home order

As the dateline to the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB,) draws near, the Anambra State government has issued a threat to civil servants that those who refuse to report for work would not be paid their August salaries.

The outlawed group had, two weeks ago, announced a compulsory sit-at-home in the South-East to begin on Monday, August 9, stating that the action will not be called off till the Nigerian government releases their incarcerated leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

However, in a statement on Sunday by the state Head of Service, Barry Harry Uduh, the government warned all civil servants not to stay away from work as that will result in severe sanctions, including forfeiture of their salaries for the month.

The statement which was sighted by Ripples Nigeria, also directed Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries to monitor the situation and report to the HOD accordingly.

“The Government of Anambra State has directed that all workers in the State must attend to their duties on Monday 9th August, 2021, as failure to do so will result in severe sanctions including loss of salary for the month of August,” the statement reads.

“All Hon. Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries are to monitor and report compliance please. Kindly give this information the widest publicity in your establishment,” it added.

