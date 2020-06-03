Anambra govt warns teachers to stop calls for reopening of schools

Teachers in Anambra State have been warned by the state government to stop forcing it to reopen schools, which have since been closed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The warning was issued by the State Commissioner for Basic Education Prof. Kate Omenugha, who stated that the decision not to open schools came from the Federal Government.

Omenugha who spoke with reporters in her office at the Jerome Udoji Secretariat, Awka, declared that schools in the state would not reopen until the Federal Government gave such directives.

She said; “Government knows what it is doing. So, we are not going to reopen the schools and risk the lives of our children to COVID-19 pandemic because some teachers are calling on us to resume.”

“I thank the governor, who has supported us since April 1, when we commenced the `teaching on-air-programme’.

“When schools were shut down on March 24 because of the Coronavirus pandemic, we decided to engage school children in something meaningful instead of leaving them to idle away.

“Second week into the programme, we opened the lines for students to call in, so that we can get feedback because it’s being streamed live on Facebook and also on YouTube,” Omenugha added.

