Anambra guber poll shows 2023 elections not under threat – Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, said on Thursday the successful conduct of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra was a confirmation of President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s commitment to the advancement of the nation’s democracy.

Aregbesola, who stated this in a chat with State House correspondents at the end of the National Security Council meeting in Abuja, noted that the peaceful conduct of the Anambra election had shown that the country’s national elections in two years time are not under threat.

The minister said: “That is a good assurance to all Nigerians, that we are committed to promoting democracy, that is in respect of Anambra election.

“The President was particularly happy that a free and fair gubernatorial election was held in Anambra. He was particularly happy that the combination of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies, from the military to the police and all the other agencies made that possible with the support of the people and the government of Anambra. We all saw the outcome.

“With that, there is no doubt as to the commitment of our administration to promoting democracy, and ensuring that 2023 is not in any way threatened.

“He (President Buhari) is of the belief that more should still be done. But he commended all of them for the progress we are recording on all fronts.

“The President said that we are not yet where we should be. That Nigerians deserve to live in peace and until we achieve that, we will not rest.

“Specific orders have been given to all our security agencies. And we’ll see an improved response to all those challenging the sovereignty of Nigeria in whatever form and creating insecurity in whatever form anywhere.”

