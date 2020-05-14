Anambra, Imo, Enugu top list of states with examination malpractices during 2020 UTME

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has listed Anambra, Imo, and Enugu as states with most cases of examination malpractices and other forms of misconduct during the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

At least 195 candidates were arrested for various infractions during the three-week examination that ended March 22.

A total of 1,945,983 candidates wrote the UTME this year.

Some of them are already being prosecuted by the police at the instance of the Board.

In a weekly bulletin released on Monday, JAMB published the names and states of the 195 candidates.

According to the Board, Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Abia, and Ebonyi States have a total of 71 candidates who were nabbed for examination by proxy, attempt to cheat, forceful entrance, tampering with examination documents, smuggling of mobile phones into the examination halls, and other infractions.

JAMB said cases of examination misconduct were reported across 30 states of the federation including Abuja.

“Among the states with infractions, Abia had nine reported cases while Ebonyi had three. Also, Adamawa, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Ondo, Oyo, and Osun trailed behind.

“Examination Infraction in the UTME is declining with the 2020 experience. However, out of the 1,945,983 million candidates who sat for the examination, prima facie cases of examination misconduct had been made against 149 candidates,” it stated.

