ANAMBRA: INEC adjusts voting timeline for supplementary election in Ihiala LGA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday adjusted the voting timeline for the supplementary election in Ihiala local government area of Anambra State.

The commission had in the early hours of Monday scheduled the supplementary election following the suspension of collation of the governorship election results in the state.

Voting commenced at 9:00 a.m. across Anambra during last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The supplementary election will take place on Tuesday.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the slight adjustment in the commencement and closing time for the election was in line with the commission’s extant rules and regulations.

The voting, according to him, will commence at 10:00 a.m., and closes at 4:00 p.m.

The statement read:“This decision, which will be strictly complied with, has been taken, following a careful review of the prevailing situation in Anambra State and is being widely shared with the stakeholders, including security agencies.

“We urge political parties, voters, election duty officials, election observers, the media, and the general public to note this slight modification.

“We also appeal to citizens to conduct themselves in an orderly manner to ensure that the election is brought to a peaceful conclusion.”

