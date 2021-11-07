ANAMBRA: INEC postpones election in Ihiala till November 13

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday postponed the governorship election in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State till November 13 over alleged irregularities in most communities in the area.

The officer in charge of the area, Ahmadu Umar, disclosed this during the collation of election results in Awka, the state capital.

He said the election did not take in Ihiala on Saturday due to the activities of some politicians who tried to manipulate the process.

According to him, there are 148,407 registered voters in the area.

