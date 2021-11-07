Politics
ANAMBRA: INEC to hold supplementary election in Ihiala November 9
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will hold a supplementary election in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State on November 9.
The officer in charge of the area, Ahmadu Umar, disclosed this during the collation of governorship election results in Awka on Sunday.
READ ALSO: Soludo wins 17 LGAs as INEC declares final results in Anambra
He said the election did not take in Ihiala on Saturday due to the activities of some politicians who tried to manipulate the process.
According to him, there are 148,407 registered voters in the area.
