Anambra lawmaker returns to PDP 43 days after joining APC

The lawmaker representing Ekwusigo Constituency in the Anambra House of Assembly, Onyebuchi Offor, has rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Offor, who is the House Minority Leader, joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) on October 6.

He announced his return to the PDP at Thursday’s plenary in Awka.

The lawmaker said the decision to return to PDP was taken after consultation with constituents and stakeholders from the area.

Offor said: “Two months ago, I announced my defection from PDP to APC on the floor of this House. I have tested the waters and realised that my former party PDP is better.

READ ALSO: PDP appoints caretaker committee for Lagos

“So, I want to humbly inform this House that I’m going back to my party, the PDP.”

The lawmaker representing Idemili-South constituency, Chuka Ezewunne, welcomed Offor back to the party.

He said: “As a founding member of PDP, I know Offor well and he is a good friend too, though temptation drew him to APC.

“We are happy to welcome him back to PDP and we urge other members to come back home.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now