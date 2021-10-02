News
Anambra loses N19.6bn daily to IPOB sit-at-home order – Soludo
A former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, said on Saturday Anambra State loses N19.6 billion any day people of the state observe the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) sit-at-home directive.
Soludo, who disclosed this at an enlarged meeting with Anambra State Elders and Stakeholders’ Forum in Anambra State, appealed to troublemakers in the State to sheathe their sword.
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate in the November 6 election commended Governor Willie Obiano for delivering sustainable projects including the Anambra International Airport, the International convention centre, Awka, and the Awka stadium.
READ ALSO: ‘IPOB behind attacks on APC, APGA in Anambra,’ says Sanwo-Olu’s aide, Joe Igbokwe
He said the governor has done well despite overseeing two recessions and the state suffering dwindling federal allocations.
Soludo said: “Anambra State economy loses an estimated sum of N19.6 billion every time the sit-at-home directive is enforced in the state.
“Such actions do not define who we are. That is why we are calling on those responsible to stop because we are hurting ourselves.”
