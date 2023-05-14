Anambra LP disowns Apapa as national chairman, supports Peter Obi

The State Executive Council (SEC) of the Labour Party in Anambra State headed by Chief Ugochukwu Emeh has affirmed its support for the party’s faction headed by Julius Abure as national chairman.

It also endorsed Mr. Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections and Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as his vice presidential candidate in their ongoing legal dispute before the electoral petitions tribunal.

On behalf of the State Executive Committee, Chief Emeh read resolutions severing the state from Alhaji Lamidi Apapa at a press conference held shortly after their meeting on Saturday in Awka.

The resolution reads in part: “At the conclusion of the meeting of the Anambra State Executive Council of the Labour Party, the Local Government Chairmen/Secretaries, the National/State Assemblies-elect on the platform of the party resolved that;

“A vote of confidence is hereby passed on the national leadership of LP led by National Chairman of our great party, Julius Abure; the National Secretary; Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim; the National Organizing Secretary-Chief Clement Ojukwu; and the Treasurer.

“The vote of passed on the national leadership was with regards to the sterling performance they have rendered to the party in their various capacities as National officers and leaders of the party.

“We also resolved that the Alhaji Lamidi Apapa and his group’s attempt to factionalize the leadership of LP was an attempt in futility and an unwarranted meddlesomeness that should not be allowed at all.

“We, therefore, urge Alhaji Apapa and his co-travellers to retrace their steps so that history will be kind to them.

“We therefore stand with the national leadership of Mr Julius Abure and his executive.

“We also stand with, and give an unflinching support to our presidential flagbearer, Mr. Peter Obi in his efforts to recover his mandate at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions tribunal. He has our full backing and support.”

