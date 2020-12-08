Anambra man escapes lynching over motorcycle theft

A 24-year old man, identified as Chiemezie Aligu who narrowly escaped lynching over motorcycle theft has been arrested by police in Anambra state.

The suspect, a native of Ebonyi State but resident in Abubor Nnewichi in Nnewi, who was reportedly beaten to stupor over motocyle theft by an angry mob was rescued by the police and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was arrested by Policemen and members of a vigilante group in the area.

The Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, confirming the motorcycle theft said one English-made Baretta pistol with breech number 941396, one motorcycle, and two assorted phones were recovered from the suspect.

He said an investigation into the motorcycle theft was ongoing.

He said, “On the 7/12/2020 at about 9:am, there was a distress call that suspected armed robbers allegedly snatched a Honda CUB50 at Okpuno Otolo in Nnewi North LGA of Anambra State.

“Following the distress call, Police operatives attached to Nnewi Area Command and Otolo Division in conjunction with Egbumuenem vigilante group Otolo quickly mobilised to the scene and arrested one Chiemezie Kenneth Aligu ‘m’ aged 24years of Ebonyi State but resident at Abubor Nnewichi in Nnewi North LGA.

“Meanwhile, one English made Baretta pistol with breech number 941396, one motorcycle, and two assorted phones were recovered from the suspect and registered as exhibits.

He added that another crime scene was recorded on the same day “In a related development, on 7/12/2020, Police Patrol Team attached to Aguata Division received a distress call that two men went to a filling Station to refuel with ash-colored Highlander Jeep with REG.No AAA-625-ES.

“Shortly after refueling, the occupants of the jeep refused to pay the fuel attendant his money. Instead, they threatened to shoot him with a gun.

“On sighting the Police patrol team which responded promptly, the suspects fired a gun and escaped, but were forced to abandon the jeep which was reasonably suspected to have been snatched at gunpoint after a hot pursuit.

“The vehicle was recovered and upon searched, a plate number with REG NO.KTU-314-EV was found inside the vehicle. An investigation is ongoing and effort is being intensified to apprehend the fleeing suspects in order to bring them to justice.”

