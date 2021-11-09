Politics
Anambra: Materials deployed in Ihiala for supplementary election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday commenced the deployment of election materials at the Ihiala Local Government Secretariat in Anambra State.
This is towards the supplementary election to be held in the area to determine winner of the governorship election in that state.
The decision to have the supplementary election in the local government followed the suspension of collation of results in the governorship election as announced on Monday by the State Collation/Returning Officer.
READ ALSO: ANALYSIS… ANAMBRA GUBER: Will Ihiala LGA swing the tide for opposition, or consolidate a Soludo victory?
The process was suspended as the election could not hold in Ihiala LGA due to violence.
Ihiala the 7th highest voting population in Anambra with 148,407 registered voters, is the remaining LGA yet to partake in the elections.
Over 1000 police officers have been reportedly deployed at the Ihiala Local Government Headquarters, to maintain security of electoral personnel and materials.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...