Anambra: Materials deployed in Ihiala for supplementary election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday commenced the deployment of election materials at the Ihiala Local Government Secretariat in Anambra State.

This is towards the supplementary election to be held in the area to determine winner of the governorship election in that state.

The decision to have the supplementary election in the local government followed the suspension of collation of results in the governorship election as announced on Monday by the State Collation/Returning Officer.

The process was suspended as the election could not hold in Ihiala LGA due to violence.

Ihiala the 7th highest voting population in Anambra with 148,407 registered voters, is the remaining LGA yet to partake in the elections.

Over 1000 police officers have been reportedly deployed at the Ihiala Local Government Headquarters, to maintain security of electoral personnel and materials.

