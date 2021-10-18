Anambra PDP guber candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, campaigns for release of Nnamdi Kanu

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Valentine Ozigbo has called on the Nigerian government to release the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, to end the problems in the South-East

According to him, a different approach should be employed in addressing the agitations for self-determination in the country.

Ozigbo, who spoke on Sunday night in Awka, Anambra State during a governorship debate, organised by a local radio station in the state, said Kanu should be released by the APC government, while a non-violent and diplomatic means of addressing the calls for secession should be adopted.

His words: “Indeed, Nnamdi Kanu should be released while we go back to the root cause for the agitation. I always focus on the root causes of problem-solving. We can’t be addressing a problem from the symptoms. An efficient way to address any crisis is to deal with the root.

READ ALSO: Anambra election will be ‘embarrassingly’ transparent – INEC

“Why the agitations? If you think deeply, you’ll understand that it is because Nigeria is not working. Our leaders have failed us. The sense of hopelessness brought about by poor governance pervades the land.

“There’s a lot we need to do to get Nigeria working again. The poor road networks, decayed infrastructure, failed social systems, a devastating healthcare sector, a shrinking economy, lack of opportunities, and many more manifestations of poor governance leads to the question of ‘Is there any need to be part of Nigeria, anyway?

“As a way out of the current crisis, we need a fresh approach to leadership. Nigeria must focus on raising the competitiveness of the country, among other solutions. We must do away with nepotism and entrench competency. We must restructure Nigeria to be juster, more competitive, and more inclusive.”

Others who appeared at the debate were, Col. Geoffrey Onyejegbu (Rtd) the candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM); Dr Chidozie Nwankwo of the African Action Congress (AAC) and Chief Akachukwu Nwamkpo of African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now