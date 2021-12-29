Anambra PDP revisits guber poll, threatens members

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Anambra Chapter, has pledged to sanction party members who sabotaged the November 6 election.

This was disclosed by the state’s chairman, Ndubuisi Nwobu during a stakeholders’ meeting in Awka on Tuesday.

According to Nwobu, the state PDP would no longer tolerate a situation where members left the party to join other political parties during the election only to return afterwards, adding that such people would be given the back seats instead, upon their return.

Read also: Anambra PDP guber candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, campaigns for release of Nnamdi Kanu

“The party went into the election with the best candidate in the person of Mr Valentine Ozigbo who did his very best to ensure that the flag handed to him took the party to the government house,” he stated.

Nwobu further noted “some members chickened out of our party because they were thrown carrots at, what was thrown at them is very infinitesimal to what was thrown at some of us.

“All those who left us, don’t be surprised they will start sneaking back. If they come in, we will give them the back seat where they deserve. It will be a lesson for tomorrow because if we don’t do it, people will continue in wrong acts.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now