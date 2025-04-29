Anambra PDP unveils committee for governorship election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State has set up a committee to coordinate its preparations for the November 8 governorship election in the state.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Dr. Obumneme Nnoli, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Awka.

He said the decision to set up the committee was reached at the party’s “Elders Committee” meeting held on Sunday.

The committee is headed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Clems Ezika.

Other members of the Committee are Mrs. Chinwe Onuora, ⁠Chief Ebere Onunkwo, Chief Francis Udeoba, Princess Ebere Nwankwo with Sir Chigozie Igwe as secretary.

The statement read: “The State Chairman, Chidi Chidebe, on behalf of the State Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, Anambra State Chapter, has approved the constitution of a high-level Joint Committee comprising members of the Elders Committee and the State Executive Committee.

“This strategic move forms part of the Party’s proactive preparations for the 2025 governorship election in Anambra State.

“The resolution to set up the Committee was reached at the Elders Committee meeting held on Sunday, April 27, 2025. It reflects the Party’s commitment to deepening stakeholder engagement, enhancing grassroots mobilization, and ensuring well-coordinated consultations ahead of the campaign season.

“The Committee is charged with the responsibility of designing an immediate and actionable framework for consultations and engagement of Party members, all geared toward delivering a robust and inclusive governorship campaign.

“Terms of Reference is to identify immediate, grassroots-focused programmes and engagement activities; to develop a detailed and implementable budget for the proposed programmes; to recommend appropriate dates and timelines for implementation.

“The Committee is expected to submit its comprehensive report on or before May 14, 2025.”

