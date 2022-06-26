Anambra police arrests 30-yr-old man for killing mother of two during fight

The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old man, Ebube Oba, for allegedly killing a mother of two, and co-tenant, Uzoamaka Ekpe, during a fight at their residence.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, who revealed the incident in a statement on Sunday, said a quarrel had broken out between the duo who were co-tenants at Ugochukwu lane Nkpor Agu, Ogidi, which resulted in a fight.

The police spokesman said during the fight, Oba reportedly rained blows on the victim’s chest and face before she collapsed and was rushed to a hospital where she later died.

“Police Operatives at about 4:33pm on Saturday, 25/6/2022, arrested one Ebube Oba ‘M’ aged 30 years over alleged murder of a mother of two (2), Mrs Uzoamaka Ekpe aged 45 years, living at Ugochukwu lane Nkpor Agu, Ogidi.

Read also:Police arrests medical doctor for alleged child abuse in Edo

“Preliminary information revealed that late Mrs Uzoamaka had a quarrel with the suspect which resulted to fisticuffs.

“Ebube hit the victim on the chest and face with a fist blow, before she collapsed. She was rushed to the hospital and was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty.

“The body has been deposited to the morgue and the suspect is in custody. The case shall be charged to court after investigations,” Ikenga said.

“The State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, has advised members of the public not to yield to uncontrollable anger at all times as it could be dangerous, he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now