Anambra police arrests suspect in connection with Soludo's attack, confirms abduction of commissioner | Ripples Nigeria

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one suspect in connection with the attack on the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, by gunmen at his country home.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Soludo was attacked during a campaign rally, at a civic centre in the Isuofia community of the Aguata Local Government Area of the state, at about 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31.

The police said the attack led to the death of three policemen, and confirmed the abduction of the state’s Commissioner of Public Utilities, Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne, by the gunmen.

Soludo is one of the contenders for the state’s governorship polls slated for November 6, under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

In a statement issued on Thursday in Awka, by the Spokesman of the state’s Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, the police said a team of its officials had been commissioned to undertake a discrete investigation into the attack.

The statement read: “The assailants were resisted by security operatives present at the event and in the ensuing gun duel, three police operatives sustained severe gunshot injuries and were later confirmed dead in the hospital.

“Their corpses have been deposited in the mortuary. The attackers abducted one Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne, the Anambra State Commissioner of Public Utilities.”

Ikenga said the police commissioner later visited Soludo at his home to commiserate with him on the incident.

