Anambra Police commences probe into attack on monarch's palace | Ripples Nigeria

The Police in Anambra State has launched an investigation into the arson attack on the palace of Igwe Emeka Ilouno, the traditional ruler of Ifitedunu in the Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state.

This was disclosed via a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga.

This latest attack is one in a series of damages being wrought on properties owned by high-profile personalities in the region with the residence of the Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma razed by suspected hoodlums some days earlier.

In this latest attack, Ripples Nigeria gathered that the Ilouno’s palace was set on fire by yet to be unidentified people during which vehicles were also razed.

Speaking on the incident, the traditional ruler said, “I thank God that there is life, my palace was set ablaze in the dead of the night, my jeep was also burnt.”

Read also: Anambra police arrests suspect in connection with Soludo’s attack, confirms abduction of commissioner

The Police said two persons sustained injuries and were receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

The PPRO’s statement continues, “The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Mr Monday Bala Kuryas has ordered investigations into the unfortunate attack of the Palace of Igwe Ifitedunu, HRH Dr Emeka Ilouno.

“The resultant fire outbreak and damage to property- including the Igwe’s official vehicle.

“Information so far available to the police reveals that two persons sustained fire-burn injuries and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

“The fire was put off by the combined efforts of good-spirited individuals around the area and the area has been cordoned off.

“The CP reiterates that the Command will not deter and will surely deliver on its mandate on the protection of lives and property in the state,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions