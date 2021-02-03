Anambra Police recover four stolen vehicles, others

Anambra State Police command has recovered four vehicles suspected to have been stolen or snatched in various locations in the state.

Disclosing this on Tuesday, the state police spokesman Haruna Mohammed, said the vehicles were recovered during a routine patrol by the Command patrol teams attached to CPS Awka, Neni and Oraifite Divisions.

Also, seven phones, ATM card, voters card, drivers licence and vehicle’s purchase receipt were recovered from the vehicles.

READ MORE: Police arrests members of kidnap gang specializing in abducting, raping women

He said, “The four vehicles reasonably suspected to have been stolen or snatched are as follows: A golden coloured Sienna car with Registration number MUS 996 FB recovered along Enugu Onitsha Expressway.

“A dark ash unregistered Lexus 350 car recovered at Akwaeze/Oreire/Igboukwu road; dark blue Toyota Corolla car with registration number JJT 810 SA also recovered along Akweaze/Igboukwu road.

“Consequently, on 1/2/2021 at about 7:30pm, there was a lone motor accident at Ibolo Oraifite, opposite ST-Luke Anglican Church Ibolo involving a Red Toyota Camry with registration number MUS -883-GN.”

Join the conversation

Opinions