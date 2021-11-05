Anambra polls ‘litmus test’ of strength of electoral process -Atiku

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has warned that the upcoming Anambra polls scheduled for Saturday will be a litmus test regarding the strength of the country’s electoral process.

Atiku made this assertion via a series of tweets on Friday, while urging Anambra residents to cast their votes for the well-being of the state.

He tweeted: “The Anambra governorship election of tomorrow will be a litmus test for deepening our nation’s democracy via the instrumentality of the vote as against the bullet.

“I hope and expect that INEC is working in concert with security agencies, will provide a conducive environment for the voters to exercise their franchise.

“For us, at the Peoples Democratic Party, it will signpost the commencement of the process of rescuing Nigeria from the socio-economic and political chaos it’s been railroaded into.

“The good people of Anambra should take their destiny into their hands by coming out in their numbers to cast their votes.

“Above all, a free, fair, and credible poll will give confidence to the democratic process and engender peace and harmony in the state.“

