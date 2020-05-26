Latest Politics

Anambra records 1st coronavirus death, discharges 3

May 26, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The government of Anambra State have announced the death of one patient from coronavirus.

The patient, a 66-year-old man, who died in a private hospital was the first COVID-19 recorded death in the state.

The state Governor Willie Obiano, who made this know to newsmen, also said that three patients were discharged from isolation centre in the state.

Giving an update his government fight against the dreaded disease Obiano said:

READ ALSO: Obiano tells Anambra residents to expect more positive cases of COVID-19

”Three of the cases have been discharged. It is important to explain that the only COVID19 death we have recorded so far was a 66-year-old man who did not report ill at any time.

“He went to a private clinic where our COVID19 team were invited.

“We took his sample and by the time we came back 24 hours later, the fellow was already dead in the private hospital where he was receiving treatment.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!