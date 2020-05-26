Anambra records 1st coronavirus death, discharges 3

The government of Anambra State have announced the death of one patient from coronavirus.

The patient, a 66-year-old man, who died in a private hospital was the first COVID-19 recorded death in the state.

The state Governor Willie Obiano, who made this know to newsmen, also said that three patients were discharged from isolation centre in the state.

Giving an update his government fight against the dreaded disease Obiano said:

READ ALSO: Obiano tells Anambra residents to expect more positive cases of COVID-19

”Three of the cases have been discharged. It is important to explain that the only COVID19 death we have recorded so far was a 66-year-old man who did not report ill at any time.

“He went to a private clinic where our COVID19 team were invited.

“We took his sample and by the time we came back 24 hours later, the fellow was already dead in the private hospital where he was receiving treatment.”

Join the conversation

Opinions