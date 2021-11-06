ANAMBRA: Soludo casts vote after five hours wait

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Anambra, Prof. Charles Soludo, finally cast his vote after waiting for more than five hours on Saturday.

He voted at 5.10 p.m. at Isuofia Ward 13, Unit 002 in Aguata local government area of the state.

Soludo had earlier come to the polling unit located at Afiyi Square at 11:30 a.m. but was unable to cast his vote because the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) failed to capture him.

The voters’ accreditation suffered a setback at 10:30 a.m. when the BVAS began to malfunction.

Only 18 persons that were successfully accredited had cast their vote before the exercise was suspended at 2:00 p.m.

The accreditation resumed without hitches at 4:05 p.m. when a new BVAS was deployed in the polling unit.

After casting his vote, Soludo commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its efforts at ensuring a smooth electoral process in the state.

He said: “I told you I’m an optimist and that is why I waited for over five hours and 40 minutes because I believe INEC will come through.

“You can also see that despite the delay, our people waited patiently and are so determined to cast their votes, no matter the time.

“That is to show you that APGA is Anambra and Anambra is APGA.

“I believe the will of God will prevail, no matter the delay. APGA will win.

“I look forward to the credibility and legitimacy of the process.

“I also believe we have the popular mandate of the people and I believe the system will deliver at the end of the day.”

