Anambra to charge N100,000 for display of funeral, other ceremonies’ posters

The Anambra State government has introduced a N100,000 levy for the display of banners for funerals and other ceremonies in the state.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Anambra State Signage and Advertisement Agency, Tony Ujubuonu, announced this in a letter addressed to the National President, Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU).

The letter was made available to journalists on Wednesday.

The letter, which contains new rates for the display of posters and banners, specified that those willing to paste posters for burial and other events in any part of the state would pay a N5,000 levy for two weeks only.

The new regime, according to the agency, will take effect from November 1.

The letter read: “The tariff below serves as a guide to what is payable; sizes, description, amount and duration of the taxes are: 4 X 6FT N5,000 for two weeks; 8 X 10FT N20,000 for two weeks; above 10FT square are N100,000 monthly; and N5000 for posters for two weeks.

“Note that directional signs leading to the venue which can come in 1x 2ft size will not be charged. It is also important to bear in mind that after the duration of this period, any such board that is left standing will attract a penalty in the sum of the amount initially paid. This penalty is paid weekly.

“The agency, in fulfillment of its statutory obligation, is not unmindful of the menace associated with non-commercial adverts that have literally occupied our out-of-home space. These adverts come in the form of obituary, religious, wedding, and sundry flex, banners, and posters.

“These materials tend to deface the environment and pose a threat to the aesthetics of our communities. In line with Mr. Governor’s avowed aim of building a prosperous, livable, and smart city-state in Anambra, the agency sees the need to regulate the use of these materials in manners that are decent and orderly.”

