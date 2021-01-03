Anambra tourism commissioner resigns, urges Obiano to take charge of his govt

The Anambra State Commissioner for Art, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Christian Madubuko, has resigned from the position and alleged threat to his life.

In a letter addressed to Governor Willie Obiano, the commissioner also cited sabotage as the reason he was leaving the government.

He charged Governor Obiano to quickly wake up and take charge of the government.

Madubuko served as a commissioner in several ministries in the state.

He was first appointed as Commissioner for Industry, Trade, and Commerce and was later redeployed to the Ministry of Road, Rail, and Water Transportation.

He also headed the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture, and Tourism.

The letter read: “My dear colleagues, l wish to officially notify you of my resignation. I have on December 11, 2020, resigned from my position as Commissioner. It is my pleasure to thank all of you for the time we spent together in the service of our state. Indeed, it was three years of action-packed lessons both positive and negative.

“I must sincerely thank the governor for the opportunity to serve. When l was appointed commissioner in 2018, the governor directed me to block all revenue leakages.

“That l did without looking at faces. In the cause of fighting corrupt individuals holding the state revenue on the throat, all manners of frivolous petitions against me were written to the governor accusing me of several misdeeds particularly destablising our party, APGA, and advising the governor to remove me before l do more harm to the party.

“In several occasions, agents of darkness tried bribing me with millions of the naira. I arrested these criminals and the act was also applauded by the governor at the exco meetings. Within these three years, l have been redeployed to three key ministries in the state as Commissioner. First, was as Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Commerce.

“Second, was as Commissioner for Road, Rail and Water Transportation and finally as Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture, and Tourism. In these ministries, l performed above average. With all these happenings, it became clear that when you fight corruption, corruption fights back in several forms.

“I now understand clearly why Nigeria (nay Africa) can never develop like Europe. I came down from Australia to help in developing our state just like some of you were invited from different parts of the globe. True to my believe, l worked tirelessly to actualize that dream. In working to meet the target, we set – up Mobile Courts and jailed several revenue thieves and significantly raised the state revenue which was applauded by the governor at various exco meetings. I fought various parasitic interests and jailed many of them. I stepped on toes risking my own life for the survival of the state.

“Those toes l stepped on are now in the prowl for my life. I am no longer safe as l speak. In three different occasions, l received baptism of fire by unknown gunmen/assassins. I was equally attacked severally at the Onitsha Main Market by the agents of the revenue criminals. All these attempts were to stop me from exposing the people involved in siphoning the state revenues into their private pockets to the detriments of the Anambra citizens.

“I am particularly happy that the governor acknowledged my positive and selfless contributions to the point of putting my life on the line in the process of executing my assignments. During the COVID – 19 pandemic, I and my team transvassed and criss-crossed around the state day and night to ensure we protect our people from the dangerous virus.

“I recalled the governor phoning me together with his wife around 3:00 a.m. during the pandemic drama requesting me to have a rest. The COVID-19 saga provides an example of how bad our system has become.

“All our efforts to help the governor from all angles were unfortunately hijacked and framed in the bad light by forces of inordinate ambitions and insatiable greed. I watched my state being destroyed by a tiny cabal of renegades. I advise the governor to rise up to the challenges of leadership and take charge of his government.”

