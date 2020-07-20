ANAMBRA: Two dead, others injured in motor accident

Tragedy struck on Monday as two persons lost their lives while six others sustained injuries in a road accident along Mike Ajegbo Road, Obosi, Idemili South Local government area of Anambra state.

The accident which occurred around 9am, involved 21 persons and five vehicles including a truck, a Toyota Camry, a tricycle, a Mitsubishi and a Mercedes Benz 200 saloon car.

According to the Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Pascal Anigbo, the accident occurred as a result of Speed Limit Violation and Loss of Control.

He said, “The crash which involved a total of twenty one (21) victims, (12 male adults and 9 female adults), was reportedly caused by Speed Limit Violation and Loss of Control.

“The five (5) vehicles involved were, a DAF Truck with registration number MAR210XA (whose driver reportedly lost control of, due to over-speeding), a Toyota Camry with registration number BWR807JV, a Tricycle without enlistment number.

“Others were, a Mitsubishi bus with registration number ZLL530XA belonging to Southeast Mass Transit and a Mercedes Benz 200 saloon car with registration number ALL977ASB.

“The injured victims were rushed to Chukwura Hospital, Obosi by people around the area. The corpses of the dead were deposited at Righteous Undertaker Funeral Home Service Mortuary.

“FRSC rescue team from Upper Iweka Outpost are on ground, ensuring free flow of vehicles”.

