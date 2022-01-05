Anambra varsity awards scholarships to 5,000 repentant commercial sex workers

A private tertiary institution in Anambra State, the Tansian University, Umunya, has offered scholarships to 5,000 repentant commercial sex workers and other vulnerable women across the country.

The school, in partnership with Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners (CIEPUK), UK, doled out the scholarship awards to encourage the recipients to have a better life, according to the National President of CIEPUK in Nigeria, Prof. Marcel Ezenwoye.

Ezenwoye, who made this disclosure at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, said the beneficiaries were drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The Tansian University, Umunya, in Anambra State, has awarded full scholarships to 5,000 repented commercial sex workers and vulnerable women from each of the 36 States of the federation and the FCT.

“The beneficiaries, who are profiled and sent by their respective state governments, shall undergo three months intensive training on different crafts and skills after which they will be equipped with relevant resources.

“Beneficiaries shall attend the course in any of the two centres for the northern and southern parts of the nation in batches from February 26.

“The three-month entrepreneurship and skill programme involves vocational training in shoemaking, soap making, cream making, scriptwriting, video editing, agric business and farm management.

“Others areas of specialization include acting, online and social media studies, cinematography, furniture making, electrical works, cottage industry, tie & dye, laundry, spice production, barbing and event management,” Prof. Ezenwoye said.

READ ALSO: Actor Uche Maduagwu claims he was s3xually molested by a male lecturer in the university

The CIEPUK president noted that no fewer than 185, 000 beneficiaries would graduate within the first phase, adding that the beneficiaries will be provided with free tuition, hostel accommodation, medical cover, insurance and security.

“Tansian University, with support from its technical partners, Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners U.K. shall provide all beneficiaries with free tuition, hostel accommodation, medical cover, insurance and security while their respective state governments would provide feeding to cover the three months training programme.

“It is expected that the 185,000 beneficiaries shall graduate within this first phase after which they will be in a position to contribute to the Gross Domestic Product.

“From the impact they will create on the national economy, it is expected to be in the region of ₦200 billion annually apart from the direct and indirect jobs their activities will create,” he said.

Ezenwoye stressed that the positive social impact from the programme would reduce all forms of crime and criminalities as well as promote the dignity of the girl child and vulnerable groups in the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now