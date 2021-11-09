ANAMBRA: Why I voted for Soludo in Ihiala supplementary election – ADC candidate

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Anambra, Chief Akachukwu Nwakpo, said on Tuesday voted for All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate in the Ihiala supplementary election.

Nwakpo, who spoke to journalists after voting at his polling unit 004 Ward 01 at Umuatani Hall, Okija, in Ihiala local government area of Anambra, said the results of the election announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reflected the wish of the people of the state.

He said: “We believe it is time to finish this election by helping the winning party to make it to the end, so that the military can leave and we can have a more relaxed environment for us to focus on issues that concern our communities.

“Also, the leadership of my party, ADC, agreed with what we have done because we are not in the supplementary election and we did not score or get enough votes to be competitive.

“APGA is also a sister party because the founding members of APGA founded ADC and I also came from APGA to ADC. More so, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo is my friend.

“So, I feel this is an opportunity to support one another and for us to build together and let our people be part of governance.”

Nwakpo commended INEC for ensuring the Bimodal Voters Accreditation system worked efficiently during the supplementary election.

The ADC candidate added: “My assessment is so far, so good. Our people are more relaxed, less nervous and enthusiastic to vote but INEC officials arrived late.

“We were prepared to cast our votes since 10:00 a.m. but we were able to get accredited and voted at 2:00 p.m. when they arrived.

“The BVAs worked efficiently today compared to what was experienced on November 6.”

He urged other governorship candidates and political parties to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship, and be peaceful.

