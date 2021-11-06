AnambraDecides: Resistance, snatching of materials disrupt election in Oba, Idemili – INEC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Nwachukwu Orji, on Saturday evening, decried the disruption of the governorship election in Idemili South local government area and others in the state.

Orji, who addressed journalists in Awka, said election materials were snatched and destroyed by community members for undisclosed reasons in Oba in Idemili South LGA.

He also admitted that the commission was unable to make deployment to some polling units because of resistance by people of such areas.

The REC said: “We were not able to finish deployment in some polling units for several reasons including resistance by community members in some local government areas.

“Also election materials were snatched and destroyed in some other places. An example is Oba 1 and 2 wards in Idemili South LGA where materials for 57 polling units were snatched.

READ ALSO: INEC extends Anambra Guber election to Sunday

“We have received information on all the areas where there were resistance to deployment by the commission, where there were disruptions to the election process that already commenced, where we have sustained malfunctioning of the accreditation device, the BIVAS, and where we were unable to deploy as a commission.

“In each case, the commission’s regulations and guidelines and other existing laws will be used to address these issues.

“Where elections held, collation of results will proceed, and the applicable EC40G instrument will be used in line with the provision of the electoral law.

“If there are areas where there is a determination that the collation of results cannot take place at the RA collation centres, it will now take place at the LGA collation centres.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now