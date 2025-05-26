Ancelloti guns for 2026 World Cup glory as new Brazil coach

New Brazil coach Carlo Ancelloti is targeting winning the 2026 World Cup after he was unveiled by the former world champions on Monday.

Ancelloti left Real Madrid following the end of the La Liga season, and says he is “honoured and proud to lead the best team in the world”.

Brazil have won the World Cup five times, with the most recent triumph in 2002, and Ancelotti’s first games with them are two South American World Cup qualifiers.

“I have a big job ahead of me,” he said.

“I’m delighted, the challenge is great. I’ve always had a special connection with this team. We’re going to work to make Brazil champions again.”

Read Also: Oliseh honoured with IFAB appointment

The Italian has won the Champions League on three occasions and the La Liga title twice over two spells in charge at Real Madrid.

He also guided AC Milan to become European champions twice, won the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea as well as the French and German domestic titles with Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich respectively.

The 65-year-old was unveiled as Brazil boss in a news conference at the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) headquarters.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now