Sports
Ancelotti to rely on Lunin in Courtois’ absence this season
The injured Thibaut Courtois won’t be replaced by a new first-choice goalkeeper, according to Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti.
The anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee was recently injured, which will force Courtois, 31, to miss much of the new season.
Andriy Lunin, a 24-year-old Ukrainian backup, was prepared to replace the Belgian, according to Ancelotti.
“We have total confidence in Lunin who is a great goalkeeper,” Ancelotti said.
“He’s been very good during pre-season. He’s talented and what he lacks is what all young players lack – experience, which he’s going to gain day by day.”
Courtois, who was named the best goalkeeper in the world at last year’s Ballon d’Or awards, has won Spain’s La Liga twice since joining Real in 2018.
He has made 230 appearances for Real, who play Athletic Bilbao in their first La Liga game of the season on Saturday.
Lunin will be in goal when they begin their campaign.
