Andy Murray tests positive for COVID-19, may miss Australian Open

British tennis star, Andy Murray has tested positive for COVID-19 and might miss the forthcoming Australian Open.
Murray, who last played at the Australian Open in 2019, is set to miss a planned return to the competition following the development.
The 33-year-old, according to reports from the United Kingdom, was already set to fly to Melbourne for the Grand Slam, but will now remain in quarantine in his London home.
The Australian Open is billed to start on 8 February, with players mandated to test negative for coronavirus before taking one of the 15 chartered flights to Australia.
On arrival, the athletes will still undergo a series of Covid tests during a 14-day quarantine before the Grand Slam serves off.
However, five-time runner-up Murray has said he is hopeful that he would be allowed to travel safely at a later date and compete as planned.
