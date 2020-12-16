Anglican Bishop suspended for allegedly sleeping with wife of fellow priest

The Diocesan Bishop of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Ekiti West, Rufus Adepoju, has been suspended for allegedly sleeping with the wife of a fellow priest and other sexual misconduct.

In the letter of suspension dated December 11, 2020, and signed by the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Most Rev Henry Ndukuba, Adepoju was said to have been caught red handed with the wife of a priest under his employment and care.

Adepoju was said to have admitted to wrong doing and begged for leniency during investigations.

The letter of suspension reads:

“Advent greetings in the precious name of our LORD and Saviour Jesus Christ.

“We write with a deep sense of concern and pain to suspend you from office as the Diocesan Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ekiti West.

“This is sequel to your conduct giving just cause for scandal and abhorrent sexual behaviour with the wife of a priest under your employment and care.

“These facts were admitted by you in a meeting in our office held on Thursday, December 10, 2020.”

“By this suspension, you are not to partake in any activity of the Diocese as the Diocesan Bishop for a period of one (1) year effective from the date of this letter.

‘Please report and handover to your Archbishop and for further spiritual guidance.

“It is our prayer that you will use the period to seek the face of God as we join in upholding you in prayers.

“The supervision of the Diocese of Ekiti is hereby devolved upon us the Primate of All Nigeria. The LORD be with you.”

The 57-year-old Adepoju was ordained Bishop of Ekiti West on June 27, 2017, after 32 years of priesthood and after serving as a venerable for 20 years.

He replaced Oludare Oke, the inaugural Diocesan Bishop of Ekiti West, who retired from office at 70.

