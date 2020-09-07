Anglican bishops decry spate of borrowings, killings under Buhari’s govt

Anglican bishops at the weekend lamented the spate of borrowings under President Muhammadu Buhari-led government and warned that the development was undermining Nigeria’s sovereignty.

They also expressed worries over incessant violence and bloodletting across the country and called on the federal and state governments through the armed forces to be alive to their responsibilities and end killings in the nation.

The Anglican bishops stated this in a communique at the end of the 4th synod of the Diocese of Western Izon (Anglican Communion), held at the Cathedral Church of St. Matthew, Patani headquarters of Patani Local Government Area of Delta State.

The event was themed ‘sowing and reaping for eternity’ and was attended by the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Bendel and Bishop, Diocese of Ughelli, the Most Revd Cyril Odutemu.

The bishops at the event wished His Grace, the Most Revd. Henry Ndukuba, well for his emergence as the new primate of the church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

Appreciating efforts Buhari has made so far in his corruption fight, the Anglican bishops urged him to ensure the findings of his anti-corruption campaign were implemented and culprits punished to serve as deterrent to others.

In their communique, which was signed by the bishop of the Diocese of Western Izon, Rt. Revd Edafe Emamezi, the bishops said:

“Synod expresses concern over the increasing spate of external borrowings by the Federal and State Governments which tend to undermine our national sovereignty and calls for caution.

“Synod expresses concern over the incessant violence and bloodletting with religious, ethnic and political underpinnings across the country and calls on the Federal and State Governments through our armed forces to be alive to their responsibilities to stop these killings in the nation.

“In addition, Synod calls on the Federal Government to introduce ranches for cattle farming and irrigation to curtail the challenge of dissertation in northern Nigeria and the sub-Sahara desert; thereby stopping the southern migration of the herders.

“In consideration of the rising deplorable condition of the economy of our country, synod strongly calls on the Federal Government to revisit the issue of restructuring of the country to reflect true federalism.”

