Business
Angola, Libya overtake Nigeria as Africa’s biggest oil producer
Angola and Libya have overtaken Nigeria as Africa’s biggest crude oil producers.
The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) disclosed this in its Oil Market Report for September 2022 obtained by journalists on Tuesday in Lagos.
The report revealed that Nigeria’s crude oil production for August averaged 1.100 million barrels per day.
The figure, according to the report, was 65,000mb/d lower than the 1.164mb/d produced averagely in July.
However, Angola was Africa’s highest crude oil producer for the month under review with an average production of 1.187mb/d.
Libya’s crude oil production averaged also 1.123mb/d for the period.
The report said: “According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 29.65 mb/d in August, higher by 618,000 month-on-month.
“Crude oil output increased mainly in Libya and Saudi Arabia, while production in Nigeria declined.”
READ ALSO: Oil has made Nigeria lazy, unproductive —Moghalu
The report said Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 3.5 percent year-on-year this year following growth of 3.1 percent in the first quarter of 2022.
It noted that the expansion was mainly driven by the non-oil sector, which grew by 4.8 percent y-o-y.
“On a quarterly basis, the GDP shrank by 0.37 percent following a 14.66 percent contraction in the previous quarter.
“Nevertheless, the annual inflation rate surged to the highest since September 2005, climbing to 19.6 percent y-o-y in July from 18.6 percent in June.
“This was a result of the weakening naira due to continued high imported input costs as well as soaring fuel prices.
“Moreover, food inflation increased to 22 per cent y-o-y, the highest since May 2021,” it added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...