Angola, Libya overtake Nigeria as Africa’s biggest oil producer

Angola and Libya have overtaken Nigeria as Africa’s biggest crude oil producers.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) disclosed this in its Oil Market Report for September 2022 obtained by journalists on Tuesday in Lagos.

The report revealed that Nigeria’s crude oil production for August averaged 1.100 million barrels per day.

The figure, according to the report, was 65,000mb/d lower than the 1.164mb/d produced averagely in July.

However, Angola was Africa’s highest crude oil producer for the month under review with an average production of 1.187mb/d.

Libya’s crude oil production averaged also 1.123mb/d for the period.

The report said: “According to secondary sources, total OPEC-13 crude oil production averaged 29.65 mb/d in August, higher by 618,000 month-on-month.

“Crude oil output increased mainly in Libya and Saudi Arabia, while production in Nigeria declined.”

READ ALSO: Oil has made Nigeria lazy, unproductive —Moghalu

The report said Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 3.5 percent year-on-year this year following growth of 3.1 percent in the first quarter of 2022.

It noted that the expansion was mainly driven by the non-oil sector, which grew by 4.8 percent y-o-y.

“On a quarterly basis, the GDP shrank by 0.37 percent following a 14.66 percent contraction in the previous quarter.

“Nevertheless, the annual inflation rate surged to the highest since September 2005, climbing to 19.6 percent y-o-y in July from 18.6 percent in June.

“This was a result of the weakening naira due to continued high imported input costs as well as soaring fuel prices.

“Moreover, food inflation increased to 22 per cent y-o-y, the highest since May 2021,” it added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now