Angry customers set bank’s ATM ablaze over naira scarcity in Lagos

Angry customers in Lagos have set ablaze an Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) belonging to a bank over the unavailability of cash.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident on his Twitter handle on Wednesday morning, said the bank customers became irritated the machine stopped dispensing cash after they had waited on the queue for long hours.

Hundeyin, who did not mention the name of the affected bank, said the incident happened in the Idi Araba area of the state.

READ ALSO: Police warns against attacks on banks during naira scarcity protest

The spokesman said: “Somewhere in Idi Araba this morning, some individuals got angry that an ATM ran out of cash and set fire to the machine.

“The nearest police patrol was dispatched to the scene. Fire has been put out, crowd put under control and normal banking activities have resumed.”

Somewhere in Idiaraba this morning, some individuals got angry that an ATM ran out of cash and set fire to the machine. The nearest police patrol was despatched to the scene. Fire has been put out, crowd put under control and normal banking activities have resumed. — SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) February 22, 2023

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now