Metro
Angry customers set bank’s ATM ablaze over naira scarcity in Lagos
Angry customers in Lagos have set ablaze an Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) belonging to a bank over the unavailability of cash.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the incident on his Twitter handle on Wednesday morning, said the bank customers became irritated the machine stopped dispensing cash after they had waited on the queue for long hours.
Hundeyin, who did not mention the name of the affected bank, said the incident happened in the Idi Araba area of the state.
READ ALSO: Police warns against attacks on banks during naira scarcity protest
The spokesman said: “Somewhere in Idi Araba this morning, some individuals got angry that an ATM ran out of cash and set fire to the machine.
“The nearest police patrol was dispatched to the scene. Fire has been put out, crowd put under control and normal banking activities have resumed.”
— SP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) February 22, 2023
