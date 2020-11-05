Angry group tries to disrupt ballot counting in Detroit Conventional Center

A group of angry protesters on Wednesday, surrounded the TCF Center in Detroit, calling to “stop the count,” as votes were nearly done being counted.

This came shortly after President Trump’s campaign filed a lawsuit in Michigan state court to halt the counting of mail-in ballots.

It was reported that the group of poll challengers, were being blocked from entering the center’s tally room due to capacity limits.

According to a footage which went viral on social media, it showed the angry protesters shouting “Stop the count” and “Let us in,” while other poll challengers were banging on windows and doors.

According to the law, the election rules states that Democrats and Republicans are each allowed 134 challengers in the room to oversee the vote counts.

However, over a hundred challengers arrived at the downton TCF Center after Democratic nominee Joe Biden started leading in Michigan and over 570 challengers (227 Republican challengers and 268 Democrat challengers) are roaming the room.

Trump’s team is arguing that election observers should have greater access to witnessing the vote count, which has Biden slightly ahead (49.9% vs 48.6%) with 99% of the ballots counted. The Trump campaign is also filing multiple lawsuits in Pennsylvania, where Biden is narrowing Trump’s lead.

