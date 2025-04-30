﻿Angry Lagos man destroys woman’s car after she bashed into him from behind (Video)

An angry young man was caught on video destroying a vehicle belonging to a woman who bashed into his car somewhere in Lagos.

In the video which has gone viral, the young man dressed in white Kaftan, is seen using a club to thrash the woman’s vehicle as many onlookers tried to stop him but in his anger, he keeps hitting at the vehicle, destroying the front and back windscreens.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC launches digital tools to tackle counterfeit drugs in North-East Nigeria

The video then panned out to the man’s car which is also damaged with the front windscreen damaged as well.

According to the onlookers, the woman had bashed into the young man’s car and in an altercation that followed, her husband got angry and used a stick to break the young man’s windscreen and in retaliation, he (young man) also did the damage to their vehicle.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now