Connect with us

Metro

﻿Angry Lagos man destroys woman’s car after she bashed into him from behind (Video)

Published

2 hours ago

on

An angry young man was caught on video destroying a vehicle belonging to a woman who bashed into his car somewhere in Lagos.

In the video which has gone viral, the young man dressed in white Kaftan, is seen using a club to thrash the woman’s vehicle as many onlookers tried to stop him but in his anger, he keeps hitting at the vehicle, destroying the front and back windscreens.

READ ALSO: NAFDAC launches digital tools to tackle counterfeit drugs in North-East Nigeria

The video then panned out to the man’s car which is also damaged with the front windscreen damaged as well.

According to the onlookers, the woman had bashed into the young man’s car and in an altercation that followed, her husband got angry and used a stick to break the young man’s windscreen and in retaliation, he (young man) also did the damage to their vehicle.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

4 × five =


 

Investigations

Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations3 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...