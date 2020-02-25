Latest Politics

Angry lawmaker from North-East threatens to resign over worsening insecurity

February 25, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Unhappy with the level of insecurity in the North-East, a House of Representatives member from Borno State, Ahmadu Jaha has threatened to resign as a lawmaker.

Jaha, who represents Damboa/Gwoza/Chibok, made the threat during Tuesday plenary of the Reps members.

He accused the military in the troubled region of not doing enough, saying that they were busy creating super camps to protect themselves.

He said because of the development that innocent civilians were always exposed to attacks by Boko Haram terrorists.

According to him, soldiers rather than take the battle to the camp of the enemy only relax in the super camps and wait until Boko Haram attacks before coming to repel them.

He said it was necessary that the security chiefs were sacked over supposed failures.

Earlier at the Tuesday plenary, the lawmakers reiterated their call on the service chiefs to be relieved of their duties.

Different organisations and individuals in the country have been making similar calls for the service chiefs to be sacked.

However, the demands have continued to fall on deaf ears.

